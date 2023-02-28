Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag im Minus

Um 16:08 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 65,00 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 64,91 USD nach. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 66,09 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 236.462 Stück.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD an. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 47,61 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 29.04.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 60,45 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 6,99 Prozent.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,22 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,29 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.117,80 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.071,40 USD umsetzen können.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 22.05.2023 erfolgen. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q1 2025-Bilanz auf den 20.05.2024.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

