17.05.2023 09:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag fester

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag fester
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Stuttgart-Handel an und legte um 1,2 Prozent auf 61,00 EUR zu.
Um 09:10 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der Stuttgart-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,2 Prozent auf 61,00 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,00 EUR zu. Den Stuttgart-Handel startete das Papier bei 60,61 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 32 Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 120,80 EUR. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 98,03 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,81 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 10,15 Prozent sinken.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,29 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.117,80 USD im Vergleich zu 1.071,40 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.05.2023 präsentieren. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Bilanz am 20.05.2024.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

