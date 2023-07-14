Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Mittag ein
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,3 Prozent auf 70,40 USD ab.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 10:12 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,3 Prozent auf 70,40 USD ab. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 443 Stück gehandelt.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (119,80 USD) erklomm das Papier am 09.08.2022. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 41,24 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 14,13 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.105,36 USD gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Am 22.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.
Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,33 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.
Redaktion finanzen.net
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
