Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag gefragt

17.07.23 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 2,7 Prozent auf 72,50 USD zu.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr in Grün und gewann 2,7 Prozent auf 72,50 USD. Bei 72,99 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 70,44 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 922.879 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.08.2022 bei 119,80 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 65,24 Prozent Luft nach oben. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 16,62 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.

Am 22.08.2023 werden die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,33 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

