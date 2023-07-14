DAX16.075 -0,2%ESt504.371 -0,7%TDax3.201 -0,5%Dow34.509 +0,3%Nas14.114 -0,2%Bitcoin26.959 +0,1%Euro1,1245 ±-0,0%Öl78,56 -1,3%Gold1.956 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 NVIDIA 918422 Plug Power A1JA81 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Nikola A2P4A9 Bayer BAY001 BYD A0M4W9 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX mit Verlusten -- Börse in China rot -- Richemont wächst zweistellig -- Chinas Wirtschaftswachstum enttäuscht -- Tesla baut ersten 'Cybertruck'-Pickup -- MorphoSys, Ericsson, Drägerwerk im Fokus
Top News
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS plant wohl Stellenabbau Abbau in zwei Schritten
Amazon-Aktie an der NASDAQ vorbörslich unbeeindruckt: Amazon plant Austausch seiner Internetsatelliten im Sieben-Jahres-Rhythmus
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag auf rotes Terrain

17.07.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag auf rotes Terrain

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der XETRA-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 0,2 Prozent auf 63,33 EUR abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,45 EUR -0,45 EUR -0,72%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:04 Uhr im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,2 Prozent auf 63,33 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 63,33 EUR nach. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 63,33 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 111 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 114,14 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.08.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 80,23 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 54,80 EUR fiel das Papier am 02.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 15,57 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,03 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,33 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.