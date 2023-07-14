Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag auf rotes Terrain
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der XETRA-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 0,2 Prozent auf 63,33 EUR abwärts.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:04 Uhr im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,2 Prozent auf 63,33 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 63,33 EUR nach. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 63,33 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 111 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 114,14 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.08.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 80,23 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 54,80 EUR fiel das Papier am 02.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 15,57 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,03 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.
Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,33 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch
ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.