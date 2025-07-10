DAX24.332 +1,3%ESt505.372 +1,4%Top 10 Crypto15,90 +1,3%Dow44.380 +0,3%Nas20.873 +0,7%Bitcoin102.361 +0,3%Euro1,1595 -0,4%Öl69,01 +0,4%Gold3.337 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 DroneShield A2DMAA RENK RENK73 ASML NV A1J4U4 Clara Technologies A3E4MS Lufthansa 823212 Volatus Aerospace A2JEQU Tesla A1CX3T BYD A0M4W9 Siemens Energy ENER6Y HENSOLDT HAG000 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX stark -- US-Börsen in Grün -- Bitcoin nahe Rekord - ETH unterbewertet? -- Palantir auf Rekordhoch -- Netflix-Bilanz voraus -- Apple, AMD, TSMC, Gerresheimer, ASML im Fokus
Top News
ABB: Automatisierungsexperte mit Blick auf die Roboterzukunft. Es soll die Abspaltung des Robotikgeschäfts erfolgen. Neuste Zahlen lassen die Aktie ausbrechen. ABB: Automatisierungsexperte mit Blick auf die Roboterzukunft. Es soll die Abspaltung des Robotikgeschäfts erfolgen. Neuste Zahlen lassen die Aktie ausbrechen.
Zollkonflikt weiter im Fokus: DAX notiert klar im Plus über 24.000er-Marke Zollkonflikt weiter im Fokus: DAX notiert klar im Plus über 24.000er-Marke
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Marketing-Anzeige: Ihr Geld hat nie Termine? Wir ändern das - mit der DJE-Vermögensverwaltung.
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag im Plus

17.07.25 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag im Plus

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 74,71 USD nach oben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
64,37 EUR 0,43 EUR 0,67%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Communications-Aktie konnte um 15:53 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 74,71 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 74,91 USD. Bei 74,48 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 574.505 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 26.11.2024 bei 92,78 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 24,19 Prozent. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 55,07 USD am 13.08.2024. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie 35,66 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2025.

Am 21.05.2025 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 0,81 USD, nach 0,69 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,17 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 2,93 Prozent gesteigert.

Die kommende Q2 2026-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 25.08.2025 veröffentlicht.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Communications einen Gewinn von 5,61 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2026 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie etwas fester: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch

Ausblick: Zoom Communications stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor

Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: Störung bei Videokonferenz-Dienst

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und als Geschenk eine Gratisaktie erhalten.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen