Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag im Plus
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 74,71 USD nach oben.
Die Zoom Communications-Aktie konnte um 15:53 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 74,71 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 74,91 USD. Bei 74,48 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 574.505 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 26.11.2024 bei 92,78 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 24,19 Prozent. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 55,07 USD am 13.08.2024. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie 35,66 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2025.
Am 21.05.2025 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 0,81 USD, nach 0,69 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,17 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 2,93 Prozent gesteigert.
Die kommende Q2 2026-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 25.08.2025 veröffentlicht.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Communications einen Gewinn von 5,61 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2026 stehen haben dürfte.
Analysen zu Zoom Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
