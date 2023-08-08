DAX15.677 -0,7%ESt504.226 -1,4%TDax3.079 -1,2%Dow34.730 -0,1%Nas13.432 -0,3%Bitcoin25.751 -2,4%Euro1,0873 -0,1%Öl84,56 +1,4%Gold1.890 -0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag in Grün

17.08.23 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,8 Prozent auf 65,92 USD.

Zoom Video Communications
60,00 EUR -0,40 EUR -0,66%
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 16:08 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 65,92 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 65,97 USD an. Bei 65,24 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 291.649 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 107,35 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 18.08.2022 erreicht. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 62,85 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 60,45 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 8,30 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 2,94 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.105,36 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.073,80 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 präsentieren. Am 19.08.2024 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q2 2025 präsentieren.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,32 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.