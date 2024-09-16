Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Boden
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 68,26 USD nach oben.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Um 15:53 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 68,26 USD. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,31 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 68,12 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 55.253 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 28.12.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 74,75 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 8,68 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 55,07 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 19,32 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.
Am 21.08.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2024 – vorgestellt. Das EPS wurde auf 0,71 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,61 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,09 Prozent auf 1,16 Mrd. USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 18.11.2024 terminiert.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,33 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
