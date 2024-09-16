DAX18.761 +0,7%ESt504.869 +0,9%MSCIW3.655 +0,4%Dow41.782 +0,4%Nas17.740 +0,8%Bitcoin54.230 +3,7%Euro1,1123 -0,1%Öl73,56 +0,8%Gold2.576 -0,3%
Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Boden

17.09.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Boden

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 68,26 USD nach oben.



Zoom Video Communications
61,43 EUR 0,94 EUR 1,55%



Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Um 15:53 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 68,26 USD. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,31 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 68,12 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 55.253 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 28.12.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 74,75 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 8,68 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 55,07 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 19,32 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 21.08.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2024 – vorgestellt. Das EPS wurde auf 0,71 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,61 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,09 Prozent auf 1,16 Mrd. USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 18.11.2024 terminiert.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,33 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie







Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"