Blick auf Aktienkurs

17.10.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagmittag seitwärts

Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel kam die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zuletzt kaum vom Fleck und notierte bei 63,17 USD.

Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel kam die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 11:59 Uhr kaum vom Fleck und notierte bei 63,17 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 64 Stück gehandelt.

Am 12.11.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 89,67 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 41,95 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 29.04.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 4,31 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.138,68 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

