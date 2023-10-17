Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 1,6 Prozent auf 64,20 USD zu.
Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 16:08 Uhr 1,6 Prozent. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 64,43 USD. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 62,68 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 365.056 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 39,67 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 5,84 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Am 21.08.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.07.2023 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger: Die KI-Technologie verdient den aktuellen Hype nicht
Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich fester
ARK Innovation ETF im Abwärtstrend: Charttechnik spricht nicht für Cathie Woods Flaggschiff-ETF
