DAX15.221 -0,1%ESt504.146 -0,1%MSCIW2.885 +0,8%Dow33.974 ±-0,0%Nas13.510 -0,4%Bitcoin26.947 -0,3%Euro1,0579 +0,2%Öl90,08 -0,1%Gold1.924 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Birkenstock BSTCK0 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 Commerzbank CBK100 Plug Power A1JA81 Amazon 906866 Rheinmetall 703000 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach ZEW-Index: US-Börsen leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Bank of America verbucht Gewinnanstieg -- Goldman Sachs mit Gewinneinbruch -- J&J, Amazon, Cisco, VW, BMW, Sartorius, Brenntag, Südzucker im Fokus
Top News
thyssenkrupp-Aktie leichter: IG Metall geht gegen Teilverkauf-Pläne der Stahltochter vor
Freundlicher Handel: RTS zum Handelsende in der Gewinnzone
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Der Premium Deal mit der ING bietet Ihnen eine Vielzahl an Vorteilen: schnelle Orderausführungen, viele Ordervarianten und ein großes Produktangebot. -w-
Notierung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt

17.10.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 1,6 Prozent auf 64,20 USD zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,56 EUR -0,44 EUR -0,73%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 16:08 Uhr 1,6 Prozent. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 64,43 USD. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 62,68 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 365.056 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 39,67 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 5,84 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 21.08.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.07.2023 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger: Die KI-Technologie verdient den aktuellen Hype nicht

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich fester

ARK Innovation ETF im Abwärtstrend: Charttechnik spricht nicht für Cathie Woods Flaggschiff-ETF

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.