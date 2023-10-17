Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minus

Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt 0,2 Prozent im Minus bei 59,67 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 09:09 Uhr 0,2 Prozent im Minus bei 59,67 EUR. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,67 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 59,67 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 5 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 11.11.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 86,30 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 44,63 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 54,57 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 04.05.2023 erreicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 9,35 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie generiert. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.138,68 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie belaufen.

