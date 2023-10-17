DAX15.283 +0,3%ESt504.162 +0,3%MSCIW2.885 +0,8%Dow33.985 +0,9%Nas13.568 +1,2%Bitcoin27.035 ±0,0%Euro1,0543 -0,1%Öl89,88 -0,3%Gold1.920 ±-0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Birkenstock BSTCK0 Commerzbank CBK100 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Plug Power A1JA81 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX etwas fester -- Asiatische Börsen legen zu -- VW verfehlt wohl Zeitplan für Performance-Programm -- BMW kauft Batterie-Material -- Drägerwerk, Airbus im Fokus
Top News
EURO STOXX 50-Papier AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev)-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) angefallen
EURO STOXX 50-Titel Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) verdient
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Der Premium Deal mit der ING bietet Ihnen eine Vielzahl an Vorteilen: schnelle Orderausführungen, viele Ordervarianten und ein großes Produktangebot. -w-
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minus

17.10.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt 0,2 Prozent im Minus bei 59,67 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,56 EUR -0,44 EUR -0,73%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 09:09 Uhr 0,2 Prozent im Minus bei 59,67 EUR. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,67 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 59,67 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 5 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 11.11.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 86,30 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 44,63 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 54,57 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 04.05.2023 erreicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 9,35 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie generiert. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.138,68 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger: Die KI-Technologie verdient den aktuellen Hype nicht

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich fester

ARK Innovation ETF im Abwärtstrend: Charttechnik spricht nicht für Cathie Woods Flaggschiff-ETF

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.