Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag nahe Nulllinie
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications hat am Donnerstagnachmittag nur geringe Kursbewegungen zu verzeichnen. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel zuletzt bei 68,92 USD und damit auf dem Niveau des Vortages.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zeigte sich um 15:52 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel kaum unverändert zum Vortag. Es stand ein Kurs von 68,92 USD an der Tafel. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 69,58 USD zu. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 68,73 USD. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 69,42 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 79.283 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 28.12.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 74,75 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 7,80 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Mit Abgaben von 20,10 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,71 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 0,61 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,09 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1,16 Mrd. USD im Vergleich zu 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 18.11.2024 präsentieren.
Für das Jahr 2025 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 5,33 USD je Aktie aus.
Redaktion finanzen.net
