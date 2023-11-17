DAX15.920 +0,9%ESt504.338 +0,8%MSCIW2.973 -0,1%Dow34.945 -0,1%Nas14.114 +0,1%Bitcoin33.575 +0,6%Euro1,0867 +0,1%Öl78,52 +1,4%Gold1.988 +0,3%
Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Freitagmittag Boden gut

17.11.23 12:04 Uhr

17.11.23 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 2,0 Prozent.

Die Aktie legte um 12:00 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 2,0 Prozent auf 64,67 USD zu. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 1.973 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 31,61 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 27.10.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 8,95 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umsetzen können.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 20.11.2023 erwartet. Mit der Vorlage der Q3 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 18.11.2024.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

