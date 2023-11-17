Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag gesucht

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 63,75 USD.

Um 16:08 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 63,75 USD nach oben. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,76 USD. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 64,43 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 1.024.608 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 25,10 Prozent niedriger. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 8,27 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.138,68 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 vorlegen. Mit der Präsentation der Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 18.11.2024.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Meta-Aktie an der NASDAQ dennoch fester: Meta und X müssen Nutzer einbüßen

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend