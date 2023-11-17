DAX15.919 +0,8%ESt504.340 +0,9%MSCIW2.973 -0,1%Dow34.920 -0,1%Nas14.091 -0,2%Bitcoin33.091 -0,9%Euro1,0879 +0,2%Öl79,96 +3,2%Gold1.981 ±-0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Siemens 723610 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 Plug Power A1JA81 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 Apple 865985 Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach EU-Inflationsdaten: DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Bayer platziert Anleihen in Milliardenhöhe -- Commerzbank ist sich Risiken von Transformation bewusst -- FMC, IBM im Fokus
Top News
Eli Lilly-Aktie an der NYSE gesucht: Milliardeninvestition in neues Werk in Alzey
Börse Frankfurt weiter im Aufwind: DAX baut Gewinne nach EU-Inflationsdaten aus - 16.000er-Marke im Visier
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Inhalte, die verbinden und verdienen - Werde unser Manager für Affiliate Marketing und Content Commerce!
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag gesucht

17.11.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag gesucht

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 63,75 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,19 EUR 1,41 EUR 2,40%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 16:08 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 63,75 USD nach oben. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,76 USD. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 64,43 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 1.024.608 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 25,10 Prozent niedriger. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 8,27 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.138,68 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 vorlegen. Mit der Präsentation der Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 18.11.2024.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Meta-Aktie an der NASDAQ dennoch fester: Meta und X müssen Nutzer einbüßen

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"