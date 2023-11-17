Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Vormittag

Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagvormittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,2 Prozent auf 58,78 EUR.

Um 09:21 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 58,78 EUR zu. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 58,78 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 58,66 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 431 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 17.11.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 81,54 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 38,72 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 7,71 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.138,68 USD – ein Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 20.11.2023 erwartet. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q3 2025-Bilanz auf den 18.11.2024.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

