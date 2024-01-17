DAX16.476 +0,3%ESt504.419 +0,4%MSCIW3.120 -0,8%Dow37.267 -0,3%Nas14.856 -0,6%Bitcoin39.271 ±0,0%Euro1,0886 +0,1%Öl78,19 +0,1%Gold2.011 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Plug Power A1JA81 NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Zalando ZAL111 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 BYD A0M4W9 MorphoSys 663200 EVOTEC 566480 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Bayer wird Stellen in Deutschland streichen -- Plug Power will Aktien im Wert von einer Milliarde US-Dollar verkaufen -- Samsung, EVOTEC im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt stabilisiert sich: DAX zeigt sich freundlich
Aktien-Tipp Heidelberg Materials-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Um 18 Uhr live: Wie Sie mit minimalem Zeitaufwand Ihr Portfolio langfristig pushen - Jetzt noch kostenfrei anmelden!
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag billiger

18.01.24 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag billiger

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der Tradegate-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 1,8 Prozent auf 61,00 EUR abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,01 EUR -0,99 EUR -1,60%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 09:14 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 1,8 Prozent auf 61,00 EUR ab. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,00 EUR. Die Tradegate-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 62,12 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 864 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.02.2023 auf bis zu 79,16 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 29,77 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 54,57 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 11,78 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Am 20.11.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge

Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag steigen

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag leichter

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"