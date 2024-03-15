Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Montagnachmittag zu

Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 1,7 Prozent auf 67,08 USD.

Um 15:52 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel an und legte um 1,7 Prozent auf 67,08 USD zu. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 67,21 USD. Mit einem Wert von 66,31 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 127.968 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (75,91 USD) erklomm das Papier am 06.09.2023. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 13,16 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit Abgaben von 12,22 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,42 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,22 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.117,80 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.146,46 USD ausgewiesen.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 4,95 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

