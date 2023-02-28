  • Suche
18.04.2023 12:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagmittag nordwärts

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagmittag nordwärts
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 1,2 Prozent auf 68,45 USD.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 11:59 Uhr 1,2 Prozent auf 68,45 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 838 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 124,05 USD erreichte der Titel am 09.07.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 44,82 Prozent hinzugewinnen. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 63,55 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 28.12.2022 erreicht. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 7,71 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 27.02.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,22 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,29 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.117,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.071,40 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q1 2024 voraussichtlich am 07.06.2023 vorlegen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,20 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

