18.04.2023 09:22

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag im Minus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag im Minus
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Tradegate-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 61,61 EUR.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 09:06 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 0,9 Prozent auf 61,61 EUR ab. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,54 EUR. Die Tradegate-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 62,11 EUR. Im Tradegate-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 27 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 121,72 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 49,38 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 59,72 EUR fiel das Papier am 27.12.2022 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 3,16 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Am 27.02.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.01.2023 endete. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,22 USD, nach 1,29 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.117,80 USD im Vergleich zu 1.071,40 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die kommende Q1 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 07.06.2023 veröffentlicht.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,20 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

