Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Donnerstagnachmittag an Boden

18.04.24 16:09 Uhr

18.04.24 16:09 Uhr
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 2,0 Prozent auf 60,27 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
56,43 EUR 0,80 EUR 1,44%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:53 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel an und legte um 2,0 Prozent auf 60,27 USD zu. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,44 USD. Mit einem Wert von 60,25 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Über NASDAQ wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 170.877 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 25,94 Prozent. Am 27.10.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 2,31 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications-Anleger erhielten im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende von 0,000 USD, Analysten gehen in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Das EPS lag bei 1,42 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,22 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.146,46 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 20.05.2024 werden die Q1 2025-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2028 4,92 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Wie KI-Funktionen Zoom wieder auf Wachstumskurs bringen könnten

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

