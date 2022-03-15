  • Suche
18.05.2022 12:49

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittwochnachmittag positiv
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der XETRA-Sitzung um 2,0 Prozent auf 85,71 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 18.05.2022 16:22:00 Uhr in Grün und gewann 2,0 Prozent auf 85,71 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 86,07 EUR. Bei 85,55 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wurden via XETRA 144 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei einem Wert von 342,95 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.07.2021). Gewinne von 75,01 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 12.05.2022 (77,00 EUR). Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 11,31 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 310,50 USD an.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 28.02.2022 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,22 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.071,40 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 21,41 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 882,49 USD umsetzen können.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 23.05.2022 erfolgen.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,03 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

