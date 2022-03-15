Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittwochnachmittag positiv

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: US-Börsen tiefrot -- DAX fällt zurück -- UniCredit war wohl an Commerzbank interessiert -- Siemens Energy will Gamesa komplett übernehmen -- Dermapharm, NEL ASA, TUI im Fokus

Rettungsdarlehen für Condor: EU-Gericht weist Ryanair-Klage ab. EU schlägt Soforthilfe für Ukraine von bis zu 9 Milliarden Euro vor. Absturz von Boeing-Maschine in China möglicherweise absichtlich herbeigeführt. Russischer Finanzminister will Auslandsschulden notfalls in Rubel bedienen. SAP-Aufsichtsratschef Plattner will in eigenen Reihen Nachfolger suchen.