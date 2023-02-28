Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 16:08 Uhr 0,9 Prozent auf 68,48 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 68,50 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 67,83 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 424.393 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 124,05 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 81,15 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 60,45 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 11,73 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 vor. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,22 USD gegenüber 1,29 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.117,80 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2024 wird am 22.05.2023 erwartet. Mit der Präsentation der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 20.05.2024.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie.

