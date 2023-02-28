  • Suche
18.05.2023 09:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag stärker

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag stärker
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,8 Prozent auf 62,93 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 08:39 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,8 Prozent auf 62,93 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,93 EUR zu. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 62,93 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 72 Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 121,72 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 93,42 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,28 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,22 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.117,80 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.05.2023 präsentieren. Die Veröffentlichung der Zoom Video Communications-Ergebnisse für Q1 2025 erwarten Experten am 20.05.2024.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

17.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.net)
17.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag kaum verändert (finanzen.net)
17.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag fester (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022 Zoom Video Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020 Zoom Video Communications Outperform RBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020 Zoom Video Communications overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022 Zoom Video Communications Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019 Zoom Video Communications Perform Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020 Zoom Video Communications Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

mehr Analysen

17.05.23 Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag im Minus
17.05.23 Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag kaum verändert
17.05.23 Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag fester
28.04.23 Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
28.04.23 Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
05.05.23 Insiders Selling Zoom Video Communications, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Footwear Manufacturer
05.05.23 Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
11.05.23 Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Die Währung der letzten Instanz
BIT Capital: Ein Kursverlust von 48 Prozent bei Chegg - wie disruptiv greift ChatGPT bestehende Geschäftsmodelle an
Wie steht es um die Bierbrauereien?
finanzen.net ZERO: Handle Aktien, ETFs, Kryptos und Sparpläne ohne Ordergebühren!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Die ETF-Favoriten des Smart Money und Geld verdienen mit Verhütung
Der irrige Baustopp auf Sylt
Das Baumarkt-Menetekel und die Aufholjagd bei SAP
Jetzt werden Wärmepumpen eingebaut, „wo man das eigentlich gar nicht dürfte“
Fulminante Wunderkind-Aktie und die Deals der Meister-Spekulanten

Positive Signale im US-Schuldenstreit: DAX über 16.000 auf Jahreshoch -- Eventim mit kräftigem Gewinnplus -- Daimler-Truck-Chef warnt vor China-Abhängigkeit --Siemens Energy, VW im Fokus

easyJet rechnet mit starkem Sommer - auch dank höherer Ticketpreise. BT Group kündigt drastischen Stellenabbau an. Staats- und Regierungschefs kommen zum G7-Gipfel nach Hiroshima. Erster US-Bundesstaat verbietet Tiktok. Stadtwerke kritisieren Glasfaser-Ausbau der Deutschen Telekom. Meta muss in EU-Datenschutzstreit mit Rekordstrafe rechnen. Royal Mail gibt Streiks Schuld an Milliardenverlust.

