Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag stärker

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 08:39 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,8 Prozent auf 62,93 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,93 EUR zu. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 62,93 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 72 Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 121,72 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 93,42 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,28 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,22 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.117,80 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.05.2023 präsentieren. Die Veröffentlichung der Zoom Video Communications-Ergebnisse für Q1 2025 erwarten Experten am 20.05.2024.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie.

