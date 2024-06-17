Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Dienstagnachmittag positiv
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt 0,4 Prozent im Plus bei 57,15 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Um 15:53 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel an und legte um 0,4 Prozent auf 57,15 USD zu. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 57,31 USD. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 57,13 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 137.405 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 06.09.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 32,82 Prozent zulegen. Am 17.06.2024 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 56,41 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 1,29 Prozent.
Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.05.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,70 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,14 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 3,25 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.
Am 19.08.2024 werden die Q2 2025-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.
Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,05 USD je Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Gewinne
Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start freundlich
Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit Gewinnen
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen