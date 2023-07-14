DAX16.106 +0,2%ESt504.366 -0,8%TDax3.198 -0,1%Dow34.856 +0,8%Nas14.218 -0,2%Bitcoin26.588 -0,9%Euro1,1236 ±-0,0%Öl79,47 +1,2%Gold1.983 +1,4%
Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagnachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

18.07.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagnachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,6 Prozent auf 72,39 USD ab.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 0,6 Prozent im Minus bei 72,39 USD. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 72,21 USD. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 73,03 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 385.293 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.08.2022 bei 119,80 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 65,49 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 60,45 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 16,49 Prozent.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.105,36 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q2 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.08.2023 gerechnet.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,33 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

