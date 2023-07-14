Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag auf rotem Terrain
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im BMN-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 0,4 Prozent bei 64,91 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 09:13 Uhr Verluste aus. Im BMN-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 64,91 EUR abwärts. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,91 EUR. Bei 64,96 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den BMN-Handel. Zuletzt wechselten via BMN 54 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.08.2022 bei 117,08 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von 80,37 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,94 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 18,15 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie verdient. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,33 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
