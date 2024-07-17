Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gesucht
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,4 Prozent auf 59,32 USD.
Um 15:52 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 59,32 USD. Bei 59,59 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 59,00 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 52.284 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 75,91 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 06.09.2023 erreicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 27,96 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Am 21.06.2024 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,65 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 6,19 Prozent.
Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.05.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,70 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 0,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 19.08.2024 vorlegen.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2025 liegen bei durchschnittlich 5,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
