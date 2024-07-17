DAX18.386 -0,3%ESt504.880 -0,2%MSCIW3.585 -0,6%Dow41.065 -0,3%Nas17.805 -1,1%Bitcoin58.342 -0,7%Euro1,0907 -0,3%Öl84,87 -0,4%Gold2.465 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 ASML NV A1J4U4 Tesla A1CX3T TUI TUAG50 NEL ASA A0B733 Bayer BAY001 Apple 865985 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 Lufthansa 823212 Droneshield A2DMAA Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach EZB-Entscheid: DAX fällt zurück -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus - Dow erneut mit Rekord -- NEL-CEO erhält weitere Aktienoptionen -- VW legt neue E-Marke für China auf -- Nokia, Volvo im Fokus
Top News
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Donnerstagnachmittag
EZB hält an Leitzinsniveau fest - DAX fällt zurück: Kommt weitere Senkung im September?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tradespot by finanzen.net - Dein neuer Begleiter auf dem Weg zur besten Trading-Idee. Jetzt handeln!
Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gesucht

18.07.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gesucht

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,4 Prozent auf 59,32 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
53,99 EUR 0,10 EUR 0,19%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:52 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 59,32 USD. Bei 59,59 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 59,00 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 52.284 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 75,91 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 06.09.2023 erreicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 27,96 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Am 21.06.2024 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,65 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 6,19 Prozent.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.05.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,70 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 0,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 19.08.2024 vorlegen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2025 liegen bei durchschnittlich 5,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100

Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Dienstagshandel mit Gewinnen

Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"