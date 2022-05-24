  • Suche
18.08.2022 16:01

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag fester

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag fester
Zoom Video Communications im Blick
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im XETRA-Handel legte sie um 0,3 Prozent auf 100,94 EUR zu.
Um 04:22 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 100,94 EUR. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 101,64 EUR. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 99,85 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 2.868 Stück.

Am 27.08.2021 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 302,90 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 66,68 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 12.05.2022 (77,00 EUR). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 31,09 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 310,50 USD an.

Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,32 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 12,29 Prozent auf 1.073,80 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 22.08.2022 erfolgen. Die Vorlage der Q2 2024-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 06.09.2023 erwartet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2023 auf 3,81 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

17.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain (finanzen.net)
17.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.net)
17.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Mittwochvormittag mit Zoom Video Communications ein (finanzen.net)
07.08.22
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

