DAX15.512 -1,1%ESt504.188 -1,0%TDax3.048 -1,0%Dow34.475 -0,8%Nas13.317 -1,2%Bitcoin24.299 -0,7%Euro1,0863 -0,1%Öl83,60 -0,4%Gold1.894 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales A2JNF4 NEL ASA A0B733 PayPal A14R7U Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 TUI TUAG50 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Plug Power A1JA81 NVIDIA 918422 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Konjunktursorgen: DAX gibt nach -- EQT Private Equity kündigt Übernahmeangebot für verbleibende SUSE-Papiere an -- Evergrande beantragt Gläubigerschutz in den USA -- VW, Mercedes-Benz, Adyen im Fokus
Top News
Vitesco Technologies-Aktie im Minus: Vitesco hat strategische Kooperation mit Baosteel vereinbart
QIAGEN-Aktie leichter: Berenberg senkt Ziel für QIAGEN nach durchwachsenem Quartalsbericht
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

18.08.23 12:05 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,7 Prozent auf 64,89 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,55 EUR -0,45 EUR -0,75%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 12:03 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,7 Prozent auf 64,89 USD ab. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 928 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 104,57 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 19.08.2022 erreicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von 61,15 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 6,84 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Am 23.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.105,36 USD gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 präsentieren. Mit der Präsentation der Q2 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 19.08.2024.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,32 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.