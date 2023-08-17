Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,7 Prozent auf 64,89 USD.
Um 12:03 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,7 Prozent auf 64,89 USD ab. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 928 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 104,57 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 19.08.2022 erreicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von 61,15 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 6,84 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
Am 23.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.105,36 USD gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 präsentieren. Mit der Präsentation der Q2 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 19.08.2024.
Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,32 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
Investmentstrategie: Jim Cramer vergleicht Larry Fink und Cathie Wood - und hat einen klaren Favoriten
