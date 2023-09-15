Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittag an Boden
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 71,27 USD.
Die Aktie legte um 11:24 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,2 Prozent auf 71,27 USD zu. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 276 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 12.11.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 89,67 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 20,52 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 17,90 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Am 22.11.2023 werden die Q3 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,67 USD je Aktie belaufen.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
