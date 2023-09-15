DAX15.727 -1,1%ESt504.246 -1,1%MSCIW2.961 -0,7%Dow34.696 +0,2%Nas13.728 +0,2%Bitcoin25.546 +2,7%Euro1,0685 +0,1%Öl94,66 +0,4%Gold1.929 +0,3%
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Montagnachmittag ein

18.09.23 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,7 Prozent auf 70,64 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,7 Prozent auf 70,64 USD. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 70,38 USD. Bei 70,81 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 219.132 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 12.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 89,67 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 26,94 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 14,43 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD eingefahren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,67 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

