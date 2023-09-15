DAX15.810 -0,5%ESt504.268 -0,6%MSCIW2.961 -0,7%Dow34.618 -0,8%Nas13.708 -1,6%Bitcoin25.083 +0,8%Euro1,0669 -0,1%Öl94,22 -0,1%Gold1.926 +0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag billiger

18.09.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der BMN-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 0,3 Prozent auf 66,37 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im BMN-Handel um 09:16 Uhr um 0,3 Prozent auf 66,37 EUR nach. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 66,36 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 66,36 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 35 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 11.11.2022 bei 86,32 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 30,06 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,94 EUR ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 17,22 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Es stand ein EPS von 1,34 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umsetzen können.

Mit der Q3 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.11.2023 gerechnet.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,67 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

