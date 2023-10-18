Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittwochmittag
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der Tradegate-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 1,1 Prozent auf 59,82 EUR abwärts.
Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Um 11:56 Uhr verlor das Papier 1,1 Prozent auf 59,82 EUR. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 59,79 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 59,79 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 18 Stück.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 11.11.2022 bei 86,30 EUR. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 30,68 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 9,62 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Mit der Q3 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.11.2023 gerechnet.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
