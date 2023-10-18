Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Nachmittag ein

Aktie im Fokus

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,5 Prozent auf 63,54 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 16:08 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,54 USD abwärts. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 62,87 USD nach. Bei 63,32 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Bisher wurden heute 180.448 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 12.11.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 89,67 USD an. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 41,12 Prozent zulegen. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 4,86 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es stand ein EPS von 1,34 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,68 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

