DAX15.100 -1,0%ESt504.106 -1,1%MSCIW2.889 +0,1%Dow33.833 -0,5%Nas13.430 -0,8%Bitcoin26.840 -0,1%Euro1,0534 -0,4%Öl91,16 +0,3%Gold1.944 +1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 NEL ASA A0B733 Birkenstock BSTCK0 Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Lufthansa 823212 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 BYD A0M4W9 Rheinmetall 703000 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Lage im Nahen Osten weiter angespannt: DAX schwächer -- Wall Street im Minus -- P&G macht mehr Gewinn -- adidas erhöht Jahresprognose -- Tesla, Continental, Lufthansa, NVIDIA im Fokus
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie verliert deutlich: NVIDIA und Foxconn wollen gemeinsam KI-Fabriken bauen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
+++ In 1, 2, 3 Schritten zum Anlageprodukt: Zertifikate-Finder! ? Oder wo 🔎 suchen Sie Ihre Zertifikate? +++ -w-
Aktie im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Nachmittag ein

18.10.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Nachmittag ein

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,5 Prozent auf 63,54 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,95 EUR 0,39 EUR 0,65%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 16:08 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,54 USD abwärts. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 62,87 USD nach. Bei 63,32 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Bisher wurden heute 180.448 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 12.11.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 89,67 USD an. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 41,12 Prozent zulegen. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 4,86 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es stand ein EPS von 1,34 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,68 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten

Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger: Die KI-Technologie verdient den aktuellen Hype nicht

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.