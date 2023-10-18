DAX15.240 -0,1%ESt504.151 ±-0,0%MSCIW2.889 +0,1%Dow33.998 ±0,0%Nas13.534 -0,3%Bitcoin26.945 +0,2%Euro1,0582 +0,1%Öl91,79 +1,0%Gold1.940 +0,8%
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Mittwochvormittag nach

18.10.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Mittwochvormittag nach

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im BMN-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,3 Prozent auf 60,00 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,95 EUR 0,39 EUR 0,65%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 09:13 Uhr in der BMN-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 60,00 EUR. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,00 EUR. Die BMN-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 60,00 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im BMN-Handel 4 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 11.11.2022 markierte das Papier bei 86,32 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 30,49 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 04.05.2023 (54,94 EUR). Mit einem Kursverlust von 8,43 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,34 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,05 USD je Aktie gewesen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.138,68 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
