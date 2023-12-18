DAX16.651 -0,6%ESt504.520 -0,6%MSCIW3.126 -0,1%Dow37.365 +0,2%Nas14.878 +0,4%Bitcoin37.943 -0,2%Euro1,0919 +0,2%Öl78,39 +1,9%Gold2.023 +0,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Nachmittag

18.12.23 16:08 Uhr

18.12.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Nachmittag

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,4 Prozent auf 72,58 USD.

Um 16:08 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 1,4 Prozent auf 72,58 USD. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 72,64 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 70,86 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 370.299 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 17,26 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 18,88 Prozent sinken.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,95 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

