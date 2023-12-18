DAX16.726 -0,2%ESt504.540 -0,2%MSCIW3.126 -0,1%Dow37.305 +0,2%Nas14.814 +0,4%Bitcoin37.596 -1,1%Euro1,0919 +0,2%Öl76,21 -1,0%Gold2.023 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 NVIDIA 918422 TUI TUAG50 Uniper UNSE01 Neotech Metals A3EXTU Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex: DAX wenig bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost in Rot -- thyssenkrupp nucera kräftig gewachsen -- Delivery Hero, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Ceconomy, Software AG im Fokus
Top News
Ceconomy-Aktie sackt ab: Ceconomy im vergangenen Geschäftsjahr in den roten Zahlen - operative Verbesserungen erwartet
NASDAQ-Titel BioNTech-Aktie vorbörslich tiefer: Baerbock besucht künftige BioNTech-Impfstoffproduktion in Ruanda
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Volatilität: Risiko als Anlagechance - Erfahren Sie mehr zu Mini Futures oder Faktor-Optionsscheinen auf den US Volatilitätsindex VIX® von Vontobel. -w-
Notierung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kurseinbußen

18.12.23 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kurseinbußen

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,7 Prozent auf 65,37 EUR ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
65,03 EUR -0,79 EUR -1,20%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 09:10 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 0,7 Prozent auf 65,37 EUR ab. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 65,15 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 65,15 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 556 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.02.2023 auf bis zu 79,16 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 21,10 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 16,52 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.136,73 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag im Plus

Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels steigen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"