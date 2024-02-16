Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag zu
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 62,26 USD zu.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 01:54 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,2 Prozent auf 62,26 USD. Bei 63,75 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 63,38 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 4.128.229 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 17.02.2023 auf bis zu 80,43 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 29,18 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 5,43 Prozent Luft nach unten.
2023 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.
Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.136,73 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern standen.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q4 2025-Bilanz auf den 03.03.2025.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Aktie aus.
