Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Nachmittag Boden gut

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,2 Prozent.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 01:54 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,2 Prozent auf 62,26 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 63,75 USD an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 63,38 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 4.128.229 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 17.02.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 80,43 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 29,18 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 5,43 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Am 20.11.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2023 endete, vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet. Experten erwarten die Q4 2025-Kennzahlen am 03.03.2025.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Aktie aus.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
