DAX17.092 -0,2%ESt504.763 -0,1%MSCIW3.285 -0,1%Dow38.628 -0,4%Nas15.776 -0,8%Bitcoin48.194 -0,3%Euro1,0772 ±-0,0%Öl83,40 -0,2%Gold2.016 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
RENK RENK73 Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 HENSOLDT HAG000 RWE 703712 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 BYD A0M4W9 Microsoft 870747 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt leichter -- Feiertagspause in den USA -- Bayer-Dividende soll aufs Minimum schrumpfen -- Rheinmetall baut Werk in Ukraine -- Apple muss Millionenstrafe zahlen -- RENK, Nintendo im Fokus
Top News
BASF-Aktie schwächelt: BASF-Finanzchef zu Wintershall Dea-Deal: Geben keine kritische Infrastruktur ab
Verluste in Frankfurt: DAX verbucht schlussendlich Verluste
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
AUF XETRA: Das Basket ETP mit MSCI Kryptomarkt-Index - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana ... - die Top 20 Kryptowerte in einem Produkt. Deutsche ISIN Nummer.
Kursverlauf

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Nachmittag Boden gut

19.02.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Nachmittag Boden gut

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,2 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,24 EUR -1,12 EUR -1,89%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 01:54 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,2 Prozent auf 62,26 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 63,75 USD an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 63,38 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 4.128.229 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 17.02.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 80,43 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 29,18 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 5,43 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 20.11.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2023 endete, vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet. Experten erwarten die Q4 2025-Kennzahlen am 03.03.2025.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"