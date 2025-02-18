Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag tiefer
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel in Rot und verlor 2,0 Prozent auf 83,50 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:51 Uhr um 2,0 Prozent auf 83,50 USD ab. Bei 83,50 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Bei 84,72 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Bisher wurden heute 40.170 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 26.11.2024 bei 92,78 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 10,00 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Abschläge von 34,05 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.
Nachdem im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.
Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 25.11.2024. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,67 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 0,47 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,18 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,59 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Die Vorlage der Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 24.02.2025 terminiert. Die Vorlage der Q4 2026-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 02.03.2026 erwartet.
Für das Jahr 2025 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 5,44 USD je Aktie aus.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
