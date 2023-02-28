  • Suche
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 66,70 USD.
Um 12:03 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 66,70 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 3.869 Stück gehandelt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 124,05 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.07.2022 erreicht. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 46,23 Prozent niedriger. Bei 63,55 USD fiel das Papier am 28.12.2022 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Kursverlust von 4,96 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 27.02.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS lag bei 1,22 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.071,40 USD umgesetzt.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2024 wird am 07.06.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,20 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

