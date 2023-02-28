  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
19.04.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag leichter

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag leichter
Aktienkurs im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 1,1 Prozent im Minus bei 66,55 USD.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:07 Uhr um 1,1 Prozent auf 66,55 USD ab. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 66,38 USD. Die NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 66,58 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 227.462 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 124,05 USD. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 46,35 Prozent zulegen. Am 28.12.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 63,55 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 4,72 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,29 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.117,80 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.06.2023 präsentieren.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,20 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag in Grün (finanzen.net)
18.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagmittag nordwärts (finanzen.net)
18.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag im Minus (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

18.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag in Grün
18.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagmittag nordwärts
18.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag im Minus
21.03.23Zoom Video Communications Still Offers Strong Potential Sitting Just Above Its 52-Week Low
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential
29.03.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
04.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
15.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Bitcoin Kurs fällt zurück auf 29.000 Dollar - Anleger fürchten Zinsschock
Aktienanleihen Investor: Goldpreisrallye: Wie Rezessionsängste den Markt prägen
Lowe’s Cos – Bullen-Attacke
Südzucker fährt massive Gewinne ein – Dividendenerhöhung und positiver Kurssprung
Täglich höhere Tiefs untermauern das Momentum
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

„Es gibt 3 Stufen, wie man die AI-Chancen einteilen kann“
BIT Capital: Kreative Maschinen - wie generative künstliche Intelligenz unser Leben disruptiert?
Eine (kurze) Quartalsbilanz
Gewinne einen Bitcoin beim Krypto-Gewinnspiel von finanzen.net ZERO!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Zukunft des Währungssystems wird in Washington entschieden
Klimaschutz und Barrierefreiheit – Jetzt droht die doppelte Wohnkosten-Falle
„Fatale politische Schocks gerade dort, wo Menschen Sicherheit suchen“
Die versteckte Gefahr der deutschen Sanierungswelle
Türkische Lira auf niedrigstem Stand seit ihrer Neueinführung 2005

Heute im Fokus

US-Bilanzen bleiben im Blick: DAX schließt stabil -- ASML mit leichtem Umsatzplus -- Netflix überzeugt nicht -- Tesla, Carl Zeiss, Hypoport, Deutsche Bank, Gerresheimer im Fokus

FMC will Rendite bis 2025 erheblich steigern. KION hebt Jahresprognose an. ITA-Chairman erwartet baldige Bekanntgabe von Deal mit Lufthansa. Glencore stellt besseres Angebot für Teck in Aussicht. Morgan Stanley mit rückläufigem Quartalsergebnis. Travelers-Quartalsgewinn nur leicht gesunken. GERRY WEBER muss saniert werden. Just Eat Takeaway hebt Ergebnisziel an.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Im Folgenden die Top 10 der teuersten Netflix-Länder
Apple und die Justiz
Wen verklagt Apple als nächstes?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2023
Wertvollste Marken
Die Social Media Apps mit den meisten Nutzern weltweit
Diese Apps brechen die Milliardengrenze
So viel verdienen Blockchain-Entwickler
So unterscheidet sich das Gehalt von Blockchain-Entwicklern regional
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was ist Ihrer Meinung nach das vielversprechendste Zukunftsthema?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen