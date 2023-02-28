Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag leichter

Werbung

FMC will Rendite bis 2025 erheblich steigern. KION hebt Jahresprognose an. ITA-Chairman erwartet baldige Bekanntgabe von Deal mit Lufthansa. Glencore stellt besseres Angebot für Teck in Aussicht. Morgan Stanley mit rückläufigem Quartalsergebnis. Travelers-Quartalsgewinn nur leicht gesunken. GERRY WEBER muss saniert werden. Just Eat Takeaway hebt Ergebnisziel an.