Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag gefragt

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie um 08:41 Uhr 0,1 Prozent auf 61,43 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 61,43 EUR zu. Mit einem Wert von 60,93 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten via Tradegate 130 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 121,72 EUR an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 49,53 Prozent wieder erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.12.2022 bei 59,72 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 2,86 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Am 27.02.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.01.2023 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,29 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.071,40 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.117,80 USD ausgewiesen.

Voraussichtlich am 07.06.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q1 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com