Nahostkonflikt belastet: DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- BASF-Chef sieht Preisverfall und Volumenrückgang gestoppt -- Rüstungswerte, Bitcoin Halving, Netflix, Tesla, Rivian im Fokus
Möglicher Angriff Israels auf den Iran: DAX geht mit Abgaben in den Feierabend
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Freitagnachmittag entwickeln
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag fester

19.04.24 16:09 Uhr
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,1 Prozent auf 60,00 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
55,66 EUR -1,01 EUR -1,78%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:53 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 60,00 USD. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,19 USD. Bei 60,00 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 68.055 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 75,91 USD markierte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 26,51 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 27.10.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 1,87 Prozent sinken.

Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,42 USD, nach 1,22 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.146,46 USD gegenüber 1.117,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2028 4,92 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"