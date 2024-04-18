Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag fester
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,1 Prozent auf 60,00 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Um 15:53 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 60,00 USD. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,19 USD. Bei 60,00 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 68.055 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Bei 75,91 USD markierte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 26,51 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 27.10.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 1,87 Prozent sinken.
Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,42 USD, nach 1,22 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.146,46 USD gegenüber 1.117,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2028 4,92 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich leichter
NASDAQ 100 aktuell: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags
Gute Stimmung in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen