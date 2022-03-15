Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minusbereich

Werbung

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX sackt ab -- Asiens Börsen geben ab -- VW lotet Partnerschaft in Indien aus -- Cisco gibt Umsatzwarnung aus -- Under Armour, EVOTEC im Fokus

Bayer-Mittel erhält Zulassung für Vericiguat gegen Herzinsuffizienz in China. Valneva-Aktie: Zulassungsantrag für Corona-Totimpfstoff von EMA akzeptiert. Russische Wirtschaft wächst in Q1 schwächer als gedacht - Rückgang bei Öl- und Gasförderung erwartet. Neuer Großaktionär: Saudischer Staatsfonds deckt sich mit Nintendo-Aktien ein. Vallourec will zwei Werke in Deutschland schließen.