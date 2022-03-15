  • Suche
19.05.2022 09:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minusbereich

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minusbereich
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 2,5 Prozent auf 80,79 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 19.05.2022 09:22:00 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 2,5 Prozent auf 80,79 EUR abwärts. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 80,79 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 80,79 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 25 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.07.2021 bei 342,95 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 76,44 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 12.05.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 77,00 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 4,92 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 310,50 USD.

Am 28.02.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,22 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.071,40 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 882,49 USD umgesetzt.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2023 wird am 23.05.2022 erwartet.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,03 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert

Morningstar stuft ARK Invests Flaggschiff-ETF ab - Mangelndes Risikomanagement führt zu "schweren Verlusten"

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

