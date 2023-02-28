Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag zu

Werbung

Heute im Fokus

Rheinmetall-Chef prognostiziert jährliches Wachstum von 20 bis 30 Prozent. Siemens Energy will sich offenbar von Anteil an Windar Renovables trennen. Lufthansa könnte im Juni in DAX zurückkehren. Lagarde kündigt weitere beherzte Entscheidungen im Kampf gegen Inflation an. Deutsche Bank stuft 1&1 hoch. Commerzbank-Aktie von Bofa-Abstufung belastet. Japans Notenbankchef will vorerst nicht von ultralockerer Geldpolitik abweichen.