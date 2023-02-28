  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
19.05.2023 12:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag zu

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag zu
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 69,72 USD.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 11:57 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 69,72 USD nach oben. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 1.231 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 09.07.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 124,05 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 77,93 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 29.04.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 13,30 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 27.02.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.01.2023 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,22 USD gegenüber 1,29 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent auf 1.117,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 22.05.2023 dürfte die Q1 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden. Mit der Vorlage der Q1 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 20.05.2024.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,20 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt (finanzen.net)
18.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications büßt am Donnerstagmittag ein (finanzen.net)
18.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag stärker (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

18.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt
18.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications büßt am Donnerstagmittag ein
18.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag stärker
28.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
28.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
05.05.23Insiders Selling Zoom Video Communications, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Footwear Manufacturer
05.05.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
11.05.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

USD: Ist die Stärke gerechtfertigt?
Siemens bricht Rekorde und hebt eigene Prognose erneut an
Trading-Idee der Woche: Nicht nur Autobauer - Mögliche Profiteure der Mobilitätswende
Anlegen wie Warren Buffett - so geht Value Investing
Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Siemens Energy, Mercedes-Benz Group, Infineon
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schwerpunkt der Woche: „Buy and hold forever“?!
BIT Capital: Wie disruptiv greift ChatGPT bestehende Geschäftsmodelle an?
Die Währung der letzten Instanz
finanzen.net ZERO: Handle Aktien, ETFs, Kryptos und Sparpläne ohne Ordergebühren!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wenn die Heizung den Preis ruiniert – die Angst vor dem Wertverlust ist real
Die unglaubliche Dax-Rallye und der Erfolg der Affenstrategie
Die ETF-Favoriten des Smart Money und Geld verdienen mit Verhütung
Der irrige Baustopp auf Sylt
Das Baumarkt-Menetekel und die Aufholjagd bei SAP

Heute im Fokus

Hoffnung auf Ende von US-Schuldenstreit: DAX leicht im Plus - Rekordhoch im Visier -- G7-Staaten mit weiteren Wirtschaftssanktionen gegen Russland -- VW im Fokus

Rheinmetall-Chef prognostiziert jährliches Wachstum von 20 bis 30 Prozent. Siemens Energy will sich offenbar von Anteil an Windar Renovables trennen. Lufthansa könnte im Juni in DAX zurückkehren. Lagarde kündigt weitere beherzte Entscheidungen im Kampf gegen Inflation an. Deutsche Bank stuft 1&1 hoch. Commerzbank-Aktie von Bofa-Abstufung belastet. Japans Notenbankchef will vorerst nicht von ultralockerer Geldpolitik abweichen.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Deutsche Städte mit dem höchsten Börsenwert
In welchen Städten siedeln sich die Konzerne mit dem höchsten Börsenwert an?
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 23/20: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 23/20. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.net
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 23/20: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten in KW 23/20. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.net
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins Portfolio
Die Länder mit den meisten Milliardären
Wo leben die meisten Milliardäre?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
iPad-Index 2022
Das kostet das iPad in verschiedenen Ländern
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen