Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minus

Um 16:08 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,2 Prozent auf 69,36 USD ab. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,77 USD. Bei 69,17 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 370.387 Stück gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 124,05 USD. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 78,85 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 14,74 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.117,80 USD – ein Plus von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vorlegen. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Bilanz am 20.05.2024.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

