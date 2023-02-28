  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
19.05.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minus
Kursentwicklung im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,2 Prozent auf 69,36 USD.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 16:08 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,2 Prozent auf 69,36 USD ab. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,77 USD. Bei 69,17 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 370.387 Stück gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 124,05 USD. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 78,85 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 14,74 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.117,80 USD – ein Plus von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vorlegen. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Bilanz am 20.05.2024.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt (finanzen.net)
18.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications büßt am Donnerstagmittag ein (finanzen.net)
18.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag stärker (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

18.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt
18.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications büßt am Donnerstagmittag ein
18.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag stärker
28.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
28.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
05.05.23Insiders Selling Zoom Video Communications, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Footwear Manufacturer
05.05.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
11.05.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Investieren in gefragte Luxusgüter wie Hermes, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, Richemont
Take-Two Interactive – bullishes Gap
DAX® knackt neuen Rekord
DAX steigt auf Rekordhoch - US-Schuldenstreit bleibt Dauerbrenner
Alphabet holt zum Gegenschlag gegen Microsoft Bing auf - KI wohl bald in allen Google-Produkten integriert
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schwerpunkt der Woche: „Buy and hold forever“?!
BIT Capital: Wie disruptiv greift ChatGPT bestehende Geschäftsmodelle an?
Die Währung der letzten Instanz
finanzen.net ZERO: Handle Aktien, ETFs, Kryptos und Sparpläne ohne Ordergebühren!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dax auf Rekordhoch – So profitieren Sie jetzt vom Börsen-Boom
Wenn die Heizung den Preis ruiniert – die Angst vor dem Wertverlust ist real
Gehalt, Branche, Beruf, Region – das sind Deutschlands Einkommensmillionäre
Die unglaubliche Dax-Rallye und der Erfolg der Affenstrategie
Die ETF-Favoriten des Smart Money und Geld verdienen mit Verhütung

Heute im Fokus

Hoffnung auf Ende von US-Schuldenstreit: DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende - Rekordhoch geknackt -- G7-Staaten mit weiteren Wirtschaftssanktionen gegen Russland -- VW, Uniper & RBI im Fokus

Morgan Stanley-Chef kündigt Abtritt an. S&P stuft Deutsche Telekom hoch. Rheinmetall-Chef prognostiziert zweistelliges jährliches Wachstum. Siemens Energy will sich offenbar von Anteil an Windar Renovables trennen. Lufthansa könnte im Juni in DAX zurückkehren. Lagarde kündigt weitere Entscheidungen im Kampf gegen Inflation an. Deutsche Bank stuft 1&1 hoch. Commerzbank-Aktie von Bofa-Abstufung belastet. Japans Notenbankchef will vorerst nicht von ultralockerer Geldpolitik abweichen.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Deutsche Städte mit dem höchsten Börsenwert
In welchen Städten siedeln sich die Konzerne mit dem höchsten Börsenwert an?
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 23/20: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 23/20. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.net
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 23/20: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten in KW 23/20. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.net
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins Portfolio
Die Länder mit den meisten Milliardären
Wo leben die meisten Milliardäre?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
iPad-Index 2022
Das kostet das iPad in verschiedenen Ländern
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen