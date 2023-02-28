  • Suche
19.05.2023 09:24

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der XETRA-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 64,11 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:04 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 0,3 Prozent auf 64,11 EUR abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 64,11 EUR nach. Mit einem Wert von 64,11 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt stieg das XETRA-Volumen auf 1.005 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 121,50 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.07.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 89,52 Prozent zulegen. Am 02.05.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,80 EUR. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 14,52 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Am 27.02.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.01.2023 endete, vor. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,22 USD gegenüber 1,29 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 präsentieren. Experten erwarten die Q1 2025-Kennzahlen am 20.05.2024.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

