Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag gefragt

Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,6 Prozent im Plus bei 72,70 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 11:55 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 72,70 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 377 Stück gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.08.2022 bei 119,80 USD. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 64,79 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 20,26 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Am 22.05.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.105,36 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,33 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla