Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Abschlägen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Frankfurt-Sitzung zuletzt um 1,3 Prozent auf 64,83 EUR ab.
Um 08:27 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Frankfurt-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,3 Prozent auf 64,83 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 64,07 EUR. Bei 64,07 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt stieg das Frankfurt-Volumen auf 35 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 09.08.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 116,56 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 79,79 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei 54,81 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 15,46 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.105,36 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 2,94 Prozent gesteigert.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.
Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,33 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
